College Basketball Notebook: Iowa Hawkeyes All-American Luka Garza In The Big Ten Conference Spotlight Along With Fighting Illini Freshman Adam Miller

University of Iowa men’s basketball All-American Luka Garza has been named the first Big Ten Player of the Week of the 2020-21 season following the Hawkeyes’ two victories last week.

The 6-foot-11, 265 pound Hawkeyes center averaged 33.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks in wins over North Carolina Central (97-67) and Southern University (103-76).

The native of Washington, D.C., scorched the nets making 86.2 percent (25-of-29) of his field goal attempts, 75 percent from 3-point range (3-of-4), and 87.5 percent from the foul line (14-of-16). His 33.5 scoring average is tops among Division I players.

Garza torched Southern University for 41 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. He netted 36 first-half points, which is believed to be the most points scored by a Hawkeye in a half in program history. In the first half, Garza made all 12 field-goal attempts and was 10-of-12 from the free throw line.

Garza’s 41 points are the most points scored by a Hawkeye in a single-game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena history (1983), besting the 36 scored by Adam Haluska (2006) and Rob Griffin (2000). He finished the contest with a .933 field goal percentage (14-of-15), including a perfect 1.000 (3-of-3) from 3-point range, which is the best single-game mark by a Big Ten player since 1984 (Minnesota’s Tommy Davis, 15-of-16, at Indiana).

In Iowa’s season opener against North Carolina Central, Garza posted his 21st career double-double, recording game highs in scoring (26), rebounds (10), and blocked shots (3).

Garza tallied 20 points or more in both games last week and 18 straight, dating back to last season. That ties Oklahoma’s Trae Young (2017-18) for the second-longest streak by a major conference player over the last 20 seasons, trailing only North Carolina State’s T.J. Warren (19).

Garza earned two Big Ten Player of the Week honors last season (Dec. 9, 2019 and Jan. 20, 2020).

Also in Champaign, Fighting Illini standout Adam Miller has been selected as Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week. Miller had an impressive debut with the Fighting Illini, averaging 18 points and setting a school record during the opening week of the season.

The Morgan Park High School product out of Peoria, Illinois scored in double-figures in all three Illini victories last week at the State Farm Center. Miller also shot 59.4% from the field (19-32), 47.1% (8-17) from 3-point range and 80% (8-10) from the foul line.

The talented 6-foot-3 guard set the Illini freshman-debut scoring record with 28 points vs. North Carolina A&T (Nov. 25), breaking the previous mark of 22 set by Brandon Paul (Nov. 13, 2009).

Miller also made 10-of-12 shots against North Carolina A&T, including 6-of-8 from behind the arc. His 83.3 field goal percentage in the win marked the fifth-best shooting percentage ever by an Illini freshman, while his 6 treys also ranked fifth on the all-time UI freshman list.