Community organization kicks off homeless fundraiser

HANNIBAL, MO (WGEM) -- As the Winter approaches there's a push to raise money for the homeless residents in Hannibal.

Since Hannibal doesn't currently have a homeless shelter, "Be The Change For Your Community" launched the online fundraiser "Help Those Who Help Them." To raise funds for the homeless community.

The goal of the online fundraiser is to raise money to support the three organizations that aid the homeless population in Hannibal, during the winter.

The funds raised will go directly to the Hannibal Salvation Army, T Harvest Outreach Ministries, and Douglass Community Services – Homelessness Prevention Program.

Be The Change For Your Community Director Amy Vaughn said this is a start.

“A way to help those who help them. Which essentially there are organizations that do work specifically with that homeless population, during the course of the winter. And so, this money is going to be given to them to give directly to those they serve. In whatever capacity those individuals need," Vaughn said.

Vaughn said it's a group effort.

“Individually we probably can’t do a lot. Because of each of us a twenty-five dollar gift here, a twenty-five dollar gift there. But, if we all come together to help. That’s where the real change occurs," Vaughn said.

All three work directly with the homeless and Vaughn said the goal is to raise $6,000, so each organization could relieve $2,000.

If you want to find out more or donate click here, for the GoFundMe information.