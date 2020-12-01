Contract for Phase II of Palmyra Rd sidewalk approved by Hannibal City Council

It's on to the next step in a plan to make it easier to walk to Riverview Park in Hannibal.

City council approved the contract for Phase 2 of the sidewalk along Palmyra Road.

If you're walking down Palmyra Road towards Riverview Park, the sidewalk stops from Bay Ave. on South you'll be walking along the road with no sidewalk, it's something residents and city officials said they want to see change, and now that's happening with help front grant money.

"A lot of the middle school kids I see running and walking up and down the street, the college kids even, I see some older people running and exercising on there," said neighbor Trevon Jones as he described the busy foot and road traffic on Palmyra Rd.

He lives on one of the many streets off Palmyra road, he said the prospect of being able to walk all the way down to the park is exciting.

"It would be amazing to be able to go to the park with my kids on that road, we went for a few walks over the summer and it didn't go too well because they're younger kids," said Jones, "I have to worry about watching them, there's cars up and down that street, you're kind of in and out of the road on some parts because there's just no where to walk."

That concern is exactly why Hannibal Director of Central Services Andy Dorian said they're taking advantage of a MoDOT grant program, for a $290,000 grant to make space for people to walk.

"It's kind of narrow because there's really just nowhere to walk so you got a lot of people from the college and the high school and people in general walking to the park, it's the biggest park in town, so from a safety standpoint this is a critical project," said Dorian.

Dorian said the project in total cost around $360,000, and work will get underway when weather permits.

"We'd like to get it started sometime in January, It's about a hundred an 180 day project once it starts, some time later in the spring early summer it should be up and ready to go," said Dorian.

Dorian said some road closures will happen during construction, he said it won't be the entire road that's closed down during construction, just portions where the work is happening.