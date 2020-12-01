Cornerstone in Quincy asks for your donations

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Cornerstone: Foundations for Families needs your donations to help families continue to get the counseling and psychiatric services they need.

Cornerstone's annual fundraising campaign is underway, and they set their goal this year at $20,000.

They are based in Quincy and offer counseling and psychiatric services and other specialized programs for families.

"The money that is raised will go to funding those programs and will allow us to continue to provide the skills support and hope that are needed to lead effective, fulfilling lives," said Cornerstone Marketing and Development Director Drew Quintero.

If you would like to donate to this campaign, you can do so online here.

You can also send donations through the mail to:

Cornerstone Foundation for Families

316 N. 9th St.

Quincy, IL 62301