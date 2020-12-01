Denver air traffic controller’s virus causes flight delays

Some flights in Colorado have been delayed after an air traffic controller tested positive for COVID-19. The Federal Aviation Administration says remaining controllers were moved to a training room that isn’t as efficient. So the FAA held up flights into the region for an undisclosed period of time. The facility was cleaned and operations were expected to return to normal Tuesday night. Positive tests for the virus have hit nearly 250 FAA facilities since the pandemic started. Sometimes remaining workers are moved to a backup facility, and at other times entire facilities have closed briefly.