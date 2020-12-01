Driver outside vehicle killed in crash near Clinton

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in western Missouri say a driver standing outside his vehicle on the shoulder of the road died when he was hit by a semitrailer. Television station KSHB reports the crash happened early Monday morning along Missouri Route 7 near Clinton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Raymond Conners of Independence was standing in the roadway outside of his vehicle, which was pulled onto the shoulder, when a passing semi hit the vehicle’s open driver’s side door, then hit Conners. Conners was pronounced dead at the scene.