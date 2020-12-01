Dry Air in Place for Wednesday

Very dry air is in place across the Tri-States Tuesday thanks to an area of high pressure located in the Southeast. That High will gradually move off to the East in time for Wednesday as a new area of low pressure develops over Texas and Oklahoma. Clouds will build ahead of this system through the day Wednesday but temps should stay mild in the mid 40's. That dry air will still be in place during the day Thursday which will make it difficult for precipitation to fall. There may be an isolated rain/snow shower across the Southern counties Thursday but generally most now look like they will stay dry. Northern counties may even see some sunshine at times on Thursday.

Behind this storm system another area of high pressure will settle in across the center of the country. Due to that High, skies will clear in time for the weekend with high temperatures reaching into the mid 40's. A few more clouds are likely on Sunday, along with the chance for a few flurries Sunday night. However, the forecast for the next several days remains mostly dry for now.