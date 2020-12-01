Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir F1 GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team says world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix this weekend. The team issued a statement saying Hamilton tested negative to three tests last week but woke feeling mild symptoms the morning after winning Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix. The team says Hamilton took a further test after being informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive. The 35-year-old British driver returned the positive test Monday and that result has been confirmed by a retest.