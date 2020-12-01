Hannibal City Council approves new police respiratory equipment

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Hannibal city council approved some new equipment for Hannibal Police at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Council approved the purchase of 15 SCVA cylinders for breathing equipment to replace aging equipment the department already had.

Police officials said these were paid for in part by $10,000 of CARES Act funding in case officers need to go into COVID-19 heavy environments.

"They're used for various issues where the officers have to go into environments where the air is less than helpful, and this is a good way to protect the officers and keep having this kind of equipment for them to use," said Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis.

Chief Davis said other places this kind of equipment is useful are moldy environments and buildings where drugs are being made.

Aside from CARES Act funding, the Hannibal Police Department covered the remaining roughly $1,100 for the equipment.