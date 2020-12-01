Homicides spike in Cook County, top 900 mark in 2020

CHICAGO (AP) — The county that includes Chicago has seen more than 900 homicides thus far this year compared to 675 in all of last year. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office says that 2020 is the first year since 2016 and just the second time since 1996 that there have been at least 900 homicides. The vast majority of those killings occurred in Chicago, where the police department reports that as of the end of November there have been 716 homicides in the city. The medical examiner’s office says the overwhelming majority of the victims were shot to death and 78% of the victims were Black.