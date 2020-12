Hospital Report: Dec. 1, 2020

DEATHS

Karen Sue Sharpe, 74 of Independence, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Truman Medical Center at Kansas City, Missouri. Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown in charge of arrangements.

Tony L. Tasco, age 57, of La Grange, MO passed away, Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:13 a.m. at his home in La Grange. Services are pending with the Davis Funeral Home in La Grange.

Jane A. Hampton, 65, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:35 PM, Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Patrick and Jessica Hollensteiner had a girl.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.