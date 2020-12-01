Iowa virus infection rate may be easing, deaths remain high

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Pubic health data in Iowa shows signs that the coronavirus infection rate is slowing but the number of people hospitalized and dying with COVID-19 remains high. Some of the ease in case positivity could be due to reduced testing around the Thanksgiving holiday. Some hospital officials were bracing for another surge in positive tests and illness due to Thanksgiving family gatherings. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say Iowa’s positivity rate declined in the past two weeks but remains third in the nation at 41.24%. The average of daily deaths continues to climb. Iowa posted 24 deaths and 1,906 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. Hospitals reported 1,172 patients with COVID-19, up 10 from the day before.