La Russa scheduled to change plea in drunken driving case

PHOENIX (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is scheduled to change his plea to misdemeanor charges stemming from his drunken driving arrest nine months ago on a freeway in Phoenix. The Hall of Fame manager has previously pleaded not guilty to the two drunken driving charges. He is scheduled to change his plea on Dec. 21. Authorities say La Russa blew out a tire on the grey Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking.