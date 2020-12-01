Man arrested after boy forced out of car, killed by vehicle

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama soldier is charged with reckless murder after allegedly forcing his girlfriend’s unruly 5-year-old son to get out of a car at night along a road where the boy was hit and killed by another vehicle. Authorities say Army Sgt. Bryan Starr surrendered after being charged in the death of Austin Birdseye. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor told a news conference that Starr and the boy were traveling in a car Sunday night when the child became unruly. Put out along a darkened roadway, the child was struck and killed by another vehicle. Court records weren’t available Tuesday to show whether Starr has an attorney.