Matera loses captaincy, among 3 players suspended by Pumas

Pablo Matera has been stripped of the Argentina captaincy and suspended along with two teammates over historical social media posts deemed to be “racist and xenophobic.” The suspensions follow an emergency meeting of the Argentina Rugby Union and further disciplinary action may be coming. Matera became a national star when he led the Pumas to their first win over New Zealand in November during the ongoing Tri Nations series in Australia. Now he, veteran lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino will miss the Pumas’ final Tri Nations match on Saturday against Australia.