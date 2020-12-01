NECAC urges residents to be patient, as utility assistance begins

HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- The Northeast Community Action Corporation, also referred to as NECAC, is urging Missouri residents to be patient.

The large portion of winter utility assistance began on Tuesday.

The utility assistance program is has two programs, LIHEAP and ECIP.

The Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) consists of a one-time payment with benefit amounts varying based on household size, income, and primary heat source.

The Emergency Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) provides eligible residents in crisis with a disconnect or shut off notice with up to 800 dollars in relief.

CSBG Assistant Kayla Suchland said they need residents to be patient.

“It is the first day we are processing thousands of applications. And trying to get everybody the assistance that they need. So we are urging customers to contact their utility companies prior to contacting us. And like I said just have some patience because we are working hard to get everybody assisted.”

“Be patient come in the office fill out our applications, bring your paperwork with you. Also within our application, we do have a checklist. If it’s the first time applying there is a nice little checklist on the back of the application. For them to go by for the additional documents, things like that.”

Officials said they will disburse funds until they run out and the end date for the winter program is March 30th.

If you need an application you can call 573-324-0120 or go to their office 3518 Palmyra Rd, Hannibal, MO.