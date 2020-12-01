Owner of Casey Jones Village tourist stop in Tennessee dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Clark Shaw was a Tennessee tourism leader who built Casey Jones Village from a simple stopover along Interstate 40 in Jackson to a popular attraction featuring a restaurant, a train museum, a country store, an ice cream parlor and even a farm. A family member says Shaw died Nov. 25 at age 66 from complications of COVID-19. Clark Shaw opened Casey Jones Village in 1978. Countless road travelers making their way through west Tennessee to places throughout the South have stopped at the village, which honors the legendary railroad engineer who lived in Jackson. Funeral services have been set for later this week.