Specialists urge importance of mental health during holidays amid pandemic

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Local psychologists said more people are struggling with mental health than ever before during this pandemic, and it's going to get worse for many as we approach the holidays.

Clinical Psychologist Frank Froman said that holiday seasons tend to draw more attention to 'the best and the worst,' when it comes to peoples' mental health.

He said many people who generally don't struggle with mental health are struggling right now, due to isolation during the pandemic.

Froman said although the holidays are meant to be full of joy, he said this year, it reminds people of times when they used to be able to spend time with family, which could trigger seasonal depression.

"The major thing is, if you can be in contact with anybody, electronically or live, if you you feel that's safe with you," Forman said. "But, people make all the difference in the world and if you end up hooking up with others, that is the biggest single thing that you can possibly do."

Froman said always seek help, if you are struggling with mental health.

He said if you are struggling from isolation due to the pandemic, to think about adopting an animal.

He said interaction with living beings can help those suffering.