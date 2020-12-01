Tainted rice wine kills 7 at Cambodian funeral ceremony

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Seven people died and more than 130 others have been hospitalized in Cambodia after drinking rice wine that health authorities believe was adulterated with a toxic substance. The Health Ministry says the incident happened Saturday in a remote rural area where villagers drank the wine at a funeral ceremony. Dangerous cheap but powerful alcoholic drinks are a perennial problem in Cambodia’s poor rural areas, and several accidental poisonings are reported each year. Often the alcohol is not distilled properly and contains methanol, which can kill even in small amounts.