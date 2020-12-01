Teen pleads not guilty in shooting death of 13-year-old

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri teenager pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. Seventeen-year-old Dylan Woolbright, of O’Fallon, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the May 9 shooting of Owen Fielder. Woolbright entered his pleas Tuesday via video conference. Authorities allege Woolbright shot Fielder in the face while they were looking at a gun at a friend’s home in O’Fallon. Fielder died three days after the shooting. Woolbright was certified in August to be tried as an adult, in part because of his history of offenses in the juvenile system, including drug charges.