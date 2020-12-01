Temperatures Slightly Warming

Wind chill values are in the single digits for Macomb, while the rest of us are seeing teens to near 20. We had some lingering clouds very early this morning, but the majority of those have moved off the southeast and will continue to do so through the morning. This clearing has lead to the very cold temperatures. Otherwise, the rest of the day will be sunny with calm winds. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today. Most of us will see highs in the upper 30s but a few locations such as Hannibal and Paris should hit 40. Overnight, we'll have mostly clear skies becoming partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer yet with highs in the mid 40s. We'll start off the day with some sunshine, but clouds should slowly build in through the day. By late Wednesday, attention will then turn to the approaching cutoff low pressure system from the west. However, the low pressure will likely be entering a weakening phase as it approaches the area. It will have a limited amount of moisture. However, it should be enough to generate some very light precipitation that evening into Thursday. The big question is, will it reach far enough north to make it into the Tri-States. Right now, it looks like the best chance to see snow or a rain/snow mix would be near St. Louis and further south. The far southern tier of the Tri-States could get clipped though by a little snow or a rain/snow mix.