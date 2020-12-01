Trump threatens defense veto over social media protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to veto a defense policy bill unless it ends protections for internet companies that shield them from being held liable for material posted by their users. Trump tweeted Tuesday that Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act is “a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity.” He adds that if it “is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill.” Trump has been waging war against social media companies for months, claiming they are biased against conservative voices.