UK leader touts local virus rules but pubs are in distress

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging lawmakers to vote Tuesday for a new set of coronavirus restrictions in England, saying the country must “hold our nerve” until vaccines are approved and distributed. England’s current four-week national lockdown ends at midnight, and the government plans to replace it starting Wednesday with a three-tier regional system based on the severity of the outbreak in different parts of the country. The change requires Parliament’s approval but it faces opposition from lawmakers who say the measures will devastate businesses, especially pubs. Britain has had Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 58,500 confirmed virus-related deaths.