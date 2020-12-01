WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (Nov. 30) Clark County Gears Up For Tourney Hoops Action In Schuyler County And Culver-Stockton College Basketball Standout Robert Fry II Earns A Top Honor In The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Ranks

The final week of November signals the start of a number of local area high school basketball tournaments throughout the "Show Me State." One tourney will be taking place in Schuyler County and Clark County High will be one of the teams that will be a part of the field playing at the Tri-Rivers Classic. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes has a preview and a scouting report with Indians head boys basketball coach Andrew Rung.

Culver-Stockton's basketball team is off until January 8, but earlier today one of the Wildcats top scorers was recognized by the Heart of America Athletic Conference for his sensational exploits on the hardwood. We'll have the story from Canton, Missouri.