Woman killed in gun battle crossfire on Missouri interstate

OLIVETTE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a woman has died after being caught in the crossfire of a rolling gun battle between people in two other cars on Interstate 170 in suburban St. Louis. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the Monday afternoon shooting. Police say officers were called to the area of I-170 and Olive Boulevard in Olivette for a report of two vehicles trading gunfire while traveling southbound. Arriving officers found a 46-year-old woman with gunshot wounds inside a third vehicle that had been hit by gunfire. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman’s name has not been released, and no arrests have been reported.