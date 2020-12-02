75-year-old Missouri man charged in neighbor’s beating death

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 75-year-old eastern Missouri man with murder in the fatal beating of his neighbor. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jefferson County prosecutors announced Tuesday that Dale Edwards, of Festus, has been charged with second-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action in the Sept. 17 attack on 68-year-old Michael Huffman. Huffman died from his injuries on Oct. 3. Police say that before his death, Huffman told investigators that he and Edwards argued after Edwards accused Huffman of taking photos of Edwards’ house. Prosecutors say Edwards hit Huffman first with a walking stick, then hit him repeatedly with a metal pipe.