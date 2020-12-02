Ashley Joens leads No. 23 Iowa State women over TCU 91-68

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 33 points and had 11 rebounds to lead No. 23 Iowa State to a 91-68 victory over TCU in a Big 12 Conference opener. It was her second double-double of the season and 20th of her career. She had 20 points in the first half against TCU (2-1, 0-1). Kristin Scott added 15 points for Iowa State (2-1, 1-0). Freshman Aubrey Joens had four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Tavy Diggs scored 19 points for the Horned Frogs, who shot 37% from the floor. Lauren Heard added 18 points and Michelle Berry had 15.