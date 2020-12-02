Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 2, 2020
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Tammy Rossi
Sylvia Holzgrafe
Brevohn Hickman
Don Clift
Jill Norris Adams
Brooklyn McCleery
Trent Glover
Corder Lehenbauer
Pat Seaver
Olivia Gibbs
Randy Jackson
Ryan Carle
Griffin Schoonover
Janice Tournear
Todd Davis
Mindy Davis
Trish Foxall
Trinity Perkins
ANNIVERSARIES
Tommy & Lexis Hoener
Brian & Kristen Walker
Wayne & Marilyn Aden
Tim & Karen Carnahan