Chiefs offense takes ‘pick your poison’ adage to extreme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs offense takes the old adage of “pick your poison” to an extreme. Tyreek Hill was the latest player to put up gaudy numbers, catching 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns last week against Tampa Bay. But there also have been games in which the Chiefs have ground out wins, and others where tight end Travis Kelce or wide receiver Mecole Hardman have been the go-to guy. It’s one reason the Chiefs have one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.