Clarity healthcare offers free COVID-19 testing

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- Clarity Healthcare in Hannibal is urging people in the community to use its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.



Clarity Healthcare Lab Director, Jacinda Epperson says its important people get tested, as positive case numbers increase.

Epperson says they're fighting the local COVID-19 battle by offering testing to the community and by providing rapid tests to front line employees, to keep both them and you safe.

"If something does come up and we do start to experience symptoms, we want to be on top of that from the get go so that we're not taking it home and sharing it with our loved ones," Epperson said.

Epperson says they're offering free drive-thru testing to anyone who needs it, Monday through Friday, from 8a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

She says the goal is to decrease COVID-19 in the community.

"There still may be a small subset of people that don't realize that testing is being made available to everyone. So what we do, we will bill your insurance if you come through," Epperson added. "But if you don't have insurance we don't ever want that to be a deterrent to you getting tested if you might be sick."

Epperson says they will contact you with your results in to five to seven days after testing.

She says is you're interested in being tested call 573-203-8653.