Details of COVID-19 distribution in Northeast Missouri start to take shape

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- At Scotland County Hospital, doctors said they now know how soon we could see the first COVID-19 vaccines here in the Tri-States after a conference call with the department of health and senior services about the roll out of the vaccine across the state Wednesday.

They said starting out only 10 sites are getting the Pfizer vaccine.

Scotland County doctors said aren't one of those ten sites, but there will be a site in the northeast region which they may send people to.

They said sites were selected based on their ability to store the Pfizer vaccine, but other vaccines on track to be approved may be easier to store.

"That vaccine when it gets approved which should be the following week to 10 days following the pfizer vaccine should be the one that probably comes to smaller institutions like ours. If we're not able to get a redistribution from the vaccinator that first vaccinator site in our region," said Dr. Jeffrey Davis, Chief Medical Doctor.

He said the distribution will happen in phases, right now the first vaccine likely to be approved has not been extensively tested on children, but they are doing trails now to make sure it is safe before the phase 3 general public distribution begins.

"I think by the time that we're reaching phase three which will be, you know, first quarter early second quarter of 2021 will know whether children, you know can safely receive the vaccine and whether it's going to be efficacious for them as well," said Dr. Davis.

He said phase 1-A is healthcare workers and long term care residents, phase 1-B will be essential infrastructure workers like police, teachers, and more, phase 2 will be other at-risk individuals such as people who are 65 or older or have chonic health conditions.