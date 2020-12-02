EU pushes for ‘right to disconnect’ from work at home

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers are calling for a “right to disconnect” from the internet and email, with around one third of people now working from home across the 27-nation bloc due in part to coronavirus restrictions. In a resolution, the parliamentarians argue that disconnecting from work should be a fundamental right. They want the European Commission to draw up rules allowing people to take time out from the pressures of working at home. The lawmaker who led work on the non-binding resolution adopted Wednesday, says that “the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and we must update our rules to catch up with the new reality.”