Ex-French leader Valery Giscard d’Estaing dies at age 94

PARIS (AP) — Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, who became a champion of European integration during his 1974-1981 presidency, has died at age 94. Giscard d’Estaing’s office said Wednesday night that he passed away in his family home in the Loir-et-Cher region, in central France, after contracting COVID-19. Born in 1926, Giscard d’Estaing served in the Free French army that helped liberate France during World War II. Charles de Gaulle named him finance minister at age 36. As president, Giscard d’Estaing helped forge a single Europe with his close friend, German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt. Together they laid the foundations for the euro single currency.