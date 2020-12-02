Florida police officer, 1 other wounded in shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer and at least one other person have been wounded during a shooting. St. Petersburg police say the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the wounded officer was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Officials didn’t release details about the other person or how they were wounded. Police haven’t released information about what led to the shooting. A video posted to Facebook appears to capture the shooting. More than a dozen gunshots can be heard, as several plainclothes officers fire at a vehicle that appears to be blocked in by other vehicles, including marked police vehicles.