Food pantries need your help as grant money runs out

HANNIBAL, MO (WGEM) -- As the economy continues to suffer from the affects of COVID-19, more people are relying on food pantries to put food on the table.

According to Feeding America, 4-in-10 Americans have used a food bank since the start of the pandemic.

Now one source of funding that many food pantries have relied on throughout the pandemic may disappear soon.

Officials at Douglass Community Services in Hannibal said they have relied on federal and state CARES Act funding throughout the pandemic to keep its shelves stocked.

But with no federal plan to continue this funding, Douglass may have already received its last check.

The organization received its final CARES Act check at the beginning of November, which was used to add needed freezer space and buy about $7,000 worth of food.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen such an uptick that $7,000 in food is going to last us a little over a month. We try to give people 3-5 days worth of food so we know we’re not supplying someone's full food needs for the month, but we’re just helping them get to the next step.”

Officials said this comes as a hard blow, as they’ve seen more people in need of help during the pandemic than ever before.

They are also expecting that need to grow.

Nicholas added that the pantry does not want to turn anyone who’s in need away, so now they’re looking towards local groups to help feed hungry families.

“We rely on those local funders because, the heart of it is, we can’t wait for someone in Washington, D.C. or Jefferson City to come to northeast Missouri and save us. We have to save ourselves.”

Douglass plans to get help from local groups that provide donations regularly or look for grants from the Community Foundation for Illinois and Missouri and from the United Way.

The center is still looking for donations and volunteers.

Feeding American has a food bank locator tool to help find resources in your community.