Former Missouri nursing home owner settles equal-pay lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former owner of a skilled nursing home in Raytown, Missouri, will pay $40,000 to settle a pay discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Commission. The agency said in a news release Wednesday that its lawsuit against Edgewood Manor OPCO, LLC, alleges 12 licensed practical nurses who worked at the facility were paid less than their male counterparts. U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner approved the consent decree awarding the monetary damages to the 12 female nurses. The decree requires the company, which no longer owns the facility, to work with professions to review its pay practices.