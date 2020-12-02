Illinois State scores 177 points, fourth most in DI history

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Emon Washington had 30 points and Illinois State scored the fourth-most points in Division I history with a 177-108 victory over Greenville. Illinois State sits behind Loyola Marymount and LIU Brooklyn in the record book. LMU scored 186 points in 1991 and 181 in ’89, LIU Brooklyn totaled 179 in ’97 and Oklahoma had 173 in ’89. On Sunday, Murray State beat Greenville 173-95. Harouna Sissoko had 21 points and seven rebounds for Illinois State. Kenneth Cooley scored 31 points for Greenville.