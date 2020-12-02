Missouri builds big lead, holds off No. 21 Oregon in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Xavier Pinson scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half and Missouri overcame a mid-game lull and late Oregon flurry to beat the No. 21 Ducks 83-75 on Wednesday night. Mark Smith scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half as Missouri built a 17-point lead, but Chris Duarte scored eight straight points to get the Ducks within five in the final minute. Eugene Omoruyi set career highs with 31 points and 11 rebounds in his first game for the Ducks since transferring from Rutgers.