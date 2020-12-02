Missouri lawmakers pass $1.2B virus spending bill

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A $1.2 billion coronavirus aid package is on its way to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. Senators on Wednesday gave the measure final approval. It’s mostly federal funding. About $752 million needs to be spent this month or it will go back to the federal government. The spending plan includes $135 million for testing, contact tracing, lab equipment and data collection. Senators adjourned Wednesday without taking action on a bill to protect health care workers and some businesses from being sued during the pandemic. That had been a priority for Parson. But he asked lawmakers to abandon the bill Tuesday. It likely will come up again next session.