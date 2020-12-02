Mizzou Lady Tigers Out Of Action On The SEC Hardwood Until December 13 In Columbia

Due to a combination of a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the Mizzou Women's Basketball program, the decision has been made to cancel the Tigers game against Morehead State that was set for Wednesday, December 2.

The Tigers will also not have a chance to tip-off against the Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University on Sunday, December 6. The Tigers game at Texas Tech set for Thursday, December 10 will also not take place as previously scheduled.

At this point, Mizzou officials have indicated that they will continue to adhere to the direction of the SEC'S Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force as they attempt to return to play.

(1-0) Mizzou will look to return to the court on Sunday, December. 13, when the Tigers host Missouri State at Mizzou Arena.

The game will mark the first of three-straight nonconference games for Mizzou before beginning their 16-game SEC slate.

The Tigers will open the conference schedule with a home matchup against The University of Alabama on Thursday, December 31.