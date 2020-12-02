Non-traditional students taking advantage at JWCC

QUINCY (WGEM) -- As COVID-19 lingers on officials at John Wood Community College is seeing more non-traditional students coming back to the classroom.

Officials say there with job loss and some working from home new non-traditional students are coming back to school to further their career, or to start a new one.

JWCC Missouri Advisor of Business Outreach Keely Rager said they are seeing more students come to learn new things.

“New pathways is what we do here at john wood. and we see a lot of non-traditional students coming in, especially in the spring. For the spring semester and this creates an opportunity for them to re-skill or up-skill. They may currently have a job but they’re thinking I want to increase my skills to make myself more valuable. And they see the change coming. There’s a lot of opportunity out there within our local industry. And John Wood provides those programs to make possible for them," Rager said.

JWCC is hosting an open house on December 17th with both an in-person and virtual option. For more information go to https://www.jwcc.edu/.