Northwestern sinks 14 3s in win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miller Kopp scored 18 points and Chase Audige scored 16 and Northwestern opened its season by beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-49. The Wildcats made 14 of 29 3-pointers — eight in the second half — when they created distance from Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Seven different Northwestern players knocked down at least one 3. It’s the highest number of 3s made by a Northwestern team since burying 17 against Rutgers in February 2016. Jalen Lynn led the Golden Lions with 12 points, Markedric Bell 11 and Shaun Doss Jr. 10.

