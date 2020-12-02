NYC bar owner who defied coronavirus restrictions arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City sheriff’s office says a bar owner who was providing indoor service in defiance of coronavirus restrictions has been arrested. Protesters shouted Tuesday as deputies arrested Danny Presti, the co-owner of Mac’s Public House on Staten Island. The tavern is in an area designated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone because of spiking COVID-19 rates and was not supposed to be serving customers indoors. Presti was charged with obstruction of governmental administration in addition to coronavirus-related violations. An attorney for the tavern’s owners says Presti was arrested simply because he didn’t want to leave his business.