Officer accused of sexual assaults prior to becoming cop

CHICAGO (AP) — A police officer is free on bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a high school student and a woman prior to being hired by the Chicago Police Department. Winford L. Neely is facing five counts of criminal sexual abuse for alleged assaults dating back to 2013. The 39-year-old Neely became a police officer in 2017. Cook County prosecutors told Judge Arthur Wesley Willis that a 38-year-old woman claims Neely assaulted her in her apartment in 2013 after she became woozy after drinking a glass of wine. The second victim was a 15-year-old student at the high school where Neely worked as a security guard. Willis released Neely on $100,000 bail.