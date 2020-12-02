Police ID Missouri woman killed in gun battle crossfire

OLIVETTE, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a woman who was killed after being caught in the crossfire of a rolling gun battle between people in two other cars on Interstate 170 in suburban St. Louis. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the Monday afternoon shooting that killed 46-year-old Kristen Whitted, of Bridgeton. Police say officers were called to the area of I-170 and Olive Boulevard in Olivette for a report of two vehicles trading gunfire while traveling southbound. Arriving officers found Whitted inside a third vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police say Whitted appeared to have no connection to the other vehicles and was caught in the crossfire.