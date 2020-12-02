Quincy Humane Society hosts fundraiser

The Quincy Humane Society will be hosting a fundraiser called 'Empty the Shelters' beginning on December 9th through the 12th.

Anyone who comes and adopts a cat, dog, kitten or puppy will take home their new friend for $25 that day.

This includes spay and neuter, a microchip, food to take home, a name tag and all shots will be up to date.

"It would be nice for them to have a home for the holidays. We don't want to encourage anyone to give animals as a gift for someone but its very important for them to find a home and its a really good opportunity" says Reggie Freel.

If you would like to submit your application for an animal, registration forms need to be given to the Humane society by December 6th.

If you miss this date you are still welcome to pick out an animal and fill out the application the day of while still adopting a pet.



