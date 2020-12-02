Quincy man arrested on criminal trespass, other charges
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Sheriff Office reported the arrest of James Altgilbers, 37, of Quincy on Wednesday.
The sheriff's office reported that Altgilbers was charged with the following:
- Criminal Trespass to Residence
- Criminal Damage to Property
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Trespass to Vehicle
- Driving While License Revoked
Sheriff Rich Wagner stated that deputies were called to a home on 2800th Ave in Loraine, Illinois, for the report of a possible home invasion.
Wagner stated that a caller reported a male had broken a window to at least one residence and attempted entry into one of the homes.
Wagner added that a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving allowed deputies to locate the vehicle in Loraine. Deputies then found Altgilbers inside a residence near the vehicle.
Deputies took Altgilbers into custody without incident.