Quincy man arrested on criminal trespass, other charges

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Sheriff Office reported the arrest of James Altgilbers, 37, of Quincy on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office reported that Altgilbers was charged with the following:

Criminal Trespass to Residence

Criminal Damage to Property

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Trespass to Vehicle

Driving While License Revoked

Sheriff Rich Wagner stated that deputies were called to a home on 2800th Ave in Loraine, Illinois, for the report of a possible home invasion.

Wagner stated that a caller reported a male had broken a window to at least one residence and attempted entry into one of the homes.

Wagner added that a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving allowed deputies to locate the vehicle in Loraine. Deputies then found Altgilbers inside a residence near the vehicle.

Deputies took Altgilbers into custody without incident.