Residents gather to pray for Quincy Resident battling COVID-19

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Family and friends of Gayland Blakemore gathered outside of Blessing Hospital

Faith, that's what Gayland Blakemore's daughter, Maliah said he relies upon, as he battles COVID-19.

"Faith is really important to him; that's something we really bond over a lot. So I do know that all the prayers mean the world. Because just talking to him on the phone all he's been doing is listening to worship music. And having us praying for him I just know will mean so much."

Andre Landsom works with Gayland Blakemore as a bus driver for Quincy Public Schools.

She said with not being able to visit him, she immediately thought to gather a group to pray.

"I thought you know, let's have a prayer vigil. I believe in prayer, I think prayer is very powerful. So, I just wanted our co-workers to be able to come together for a time that we could all be in unison."

Feller-Blakemore said everyone coming together to support her dad during these times, shows his impact.

"All the work he does put in for the community I feel like in my eyes wow he is a hero. And I feel like sometimes people may take that for granted or something. But it really does show that everyone cares."

Feller-Blakemore said she hopes the community realizes the virus is real.

"My dad is so well known and he got covid and he is struggling that maybe people take it a little more serious. To know that this is something that does affect people, and it hurts families. So you should really be taking it seriously."

A community coming together to uplift their own.