Robert Mueller does rare interview in ‘Oath’ podcast

NEW YORK (AP) — Former special counsel Robert Mueller consents to a rare interview in Chuck Rosenberg’s “The Oath” podcast, out next week. But don’t expect him to talk about his experience leading the investigation into foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election won by Donald Trump. Rosenberg said he didn’t ask, taking Mueller at his word that his congressional testimony would be his last word on the topic. That’s also consistent with the podcast, a biographical series on people who have sworn an oath to the Constitution that avoids partisan issues or current events. Rosenberg, who worked for Mueller at the FBI, is also an unabashed admirer of his former boss.