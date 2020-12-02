Royals agree to several deals, cut Franco on busy day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals agreed to one-year deals with outfielders Jorge Soler and Franchy Cordero, first baseman Hunter Dozier and right-handers Jesse Hahn and Jakob Junis on Wednesday as they continued to bring arbitration-eligible players under contract during a busy week of roster management. The Royals also non-tendered third baseman Maikel Franco, who would have been due a substantial increase in his contract after hitting .278 with eight homers and 38 RBIs while playing on a $2.95 million deal last season.